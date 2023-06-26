FilmRise Partners with Grinning Dog On ‘Statute of Limitations’ Doc

FilmRise has partnered with Grinning Dog Entertainment, an L.A. and Stockholm based multimedia production company, to produce light-hearted true crime documentary series Statute of Limitations, hosted by reality TV star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Family Vacation).

In this program everyday people confess to the non-violent crimes they have committed — crimes they have gotten away with. Statute of Limitations consists of ten 30-minute episodes. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will introduce viewers to everyday people from all walks of life who talk about non-violent crimes they themselves committed with no blurred faces or voice changers. FilmRise has all rights in all media to the series worldwide.

FilmRise’s CEO Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn, senior vice president of Acquisitions and Co-Productions, serve as executive producers for FilmRise, alongside executive producers Adam Kaloustian and Brian Ferretti for Grinning Dog Entertainment, and Puraj Puri and Kyell Thomas for Octagon.