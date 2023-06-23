ViX Starts Production on Seven New Originals

Spanish language streamer ViX has announced the start of production of six original series and one original film.

“With these seven new productions we continue to increase our original content offerings on ViX, with stories that appeal to the diverse tastes of our audiences,” said Rodrigo Mazón, chief content officer ViX for TelevisaUnivision. “Since the launch, we have been working on a path of constant development and production that we know today strongly reflects and resonates with the audience’s preferences and generates great successes in our service,” he added.

Drama feature Matar al Jockey (Kill the Jockey) — featuring Benicio Del Toro among its executive producers — follows Remo Manfredini in the world of turf racing. Remo’s self-destructive behavior overshadows his great talent, until one day he causes a big accident, disappears from the hospital and wanders the streets. By the time his girlfriend and his boss find him, Remo has transformed into a very different person.

Comedy thriller series La Banda (The Band) (working title), produced by Dynamo, follows Don Víctor, a factory owner who confides in a worker his intentions to make him the boss and leave him the company as an inheritance along with the rest of his colleagues. However, Don Victor suddenly dies and his only son claims the inheritance.

Comedy drama Consuelo (wt), produced by The Mediapro Studio, is set in Mexico City in the 1950s and revolves around a woman from Mexican high society who, after being abandoned by her husband, must manage to survive while taking control of her destiny and her pleasures, including the sale of sex toys.

Comedy series El Guardespaldas (The Bodyguard) (wt), produced by Campanario Entertainment, follows Julian, a criminal without vocation because he is a good guy. One day, he falls into the hands of a police commander with political ambitions and must pose as the new physical education teacher at the school of his boss’s rebellious daughter to find evidence against him.

Also in production is children’s animated series Koati, starring and exec produced by Sofia Vergara. The series celebrates diversity, the beauty of natural environment and culture, all through Latino stories, created by Latinos for Latino families across the U.S., Latin America, and the world.

The in-production slate is completed by lifestyle/cooking shows Qué Chica es el Mundo (How Girly the World is) (wt), featuring chef Lorena García; and Sabor de América (America’s Flavor) (wt) with Chef Jesús.