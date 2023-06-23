Sunny Side of the Doc Closes Door in La Rochelle

The 34th edition of Sunny Side of the Doc came to a close yesterday in La Rochelle, France (the event ran June 19-22).

From conferences to market stands and pitching sessions, the event brought together more than 2,000 participants from 64 different countries, 1,000 companies, 90 exhibitors and 300 industry executives among broadcasters, streamers, foundations, sales agents, funders and also museums, including 40 delegations from Spain, Canada, Australia and China.

The conference program gave the floor to an array of international experts, including speakers from Arte, Brut, CCTV-9, Château de Versailles, CuriosityStream, France Télévisions, Canal+ and M6 groups, NHK, MET, National Geographic, Netflix, PBS, the Prado, Rakuten TV, RTBF, the Sodec, Spicee, and Téléfilm Canada.

“It’s an immense pleasure to have brought together international industry leaders in La Rochelle to promote and celebrate the genre, especially this year as France is celebrating the year of the documentary” explained Mathieu Béjot, director of Strategy and Development at Sunny Side of the Doc. “Sunny Side of the Doc is asserting its unique status as the international market place for all forms of storytelling and documentary.”

The dates for next year’s edition of Sunny Side have already been set for June 24-27, 2024, back in La Rochelle.