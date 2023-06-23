Quintus Studios Greenlights Two Original Docu-Series

Quintus Studios has greenlit two new original factual co-production projects: Illegal Gold: The New Cocaine and Red Zones.

Docu-reality Illegal Gold: The New Cocaine (6 x 60’) delves into Latin America’s gold illegal extraction with exclusive access to operations of the Military Brigade Against Illegal Mining of the Colombian national army, the only unit in the continent fully dedicated to fighting this activity and protecting the region. The doc is produced by Mazdoc.

Red Zones is a doc series (6 x 60’) uncovering the lives of ordinary people living in the world’s most precarious places. From coal mining towns in Eastern Ukraine to the fishing villages along the South China Sea, the series will take viewers behind the headlines and offer intimate portraits of intriguing characters and their daily fight to survive. Red Zones is produced by video journalist Fredrick Gillingham.

Executive producer on both series is Adam Jacobs, creative director at Quintus Studios.