NBCUni Takes Home 17 Awards at Promax LatAm

NBCUniversal International has won awards in 17 categories at Promax Awards Latin America 2023, the annual celebration of creative excellence in entertainment, design and marketing in the region.

The Promax Awards honored the creative work of NBCUniversal International Networks’ local teams in Latin America and Brazil with seven gold awards and ten silver awards.

NBCUniversal International had a total of 52 nominations for campaigns for its brands Universal +, Universal TV, E! Entertainment, Telemundo Internacional, Studio Universal, SYFY and DreamWorks in Latin America and Brazil.

The awards were bestowed at the Promax Virtual Awards show held on June 22. The complete list of winners is available here.