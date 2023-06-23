All3Media Acquires ‘Searching for Satoshi’ Doc

All3Media International has acquired distribution rights to Searching for Satoshi: The Mysterious Disappearance of the Bitcoin Creator, a new feature documentary executive produced by Paul Kemp (The Pretendians, Nike’s Big Bet, Transformer). Produced in association with Canada’s CBC and All3Media International, the doc will premiere in late 2023.

Searching for Satoshi investigates the mysterious disappearance of the inventor of Bitcoin, a secretive character who goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Exploring the clues Satoshi left as to who he was and what his motives were, Searching for Satoshi will uncover the main Satoshi candidates: two dead and three alive. The filmmakers are also speaking to expert commentators, authors and podcasters, established traders, and Bitcoin miners.