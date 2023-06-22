FilmRise Acquires Tech-Thriller ‘The Admirer’

FilmRise has acquired the exclusive North American distribution rights to Martin Makariev’s tech-thriller feature The Admirer from Starlings Television in association with Mediawan Rights.

Makariev, whose feature film In the Heart of the Machine served as Bulgaria’s official submission for the 2023 Academy Awards Best International Feature Film, directed the The Admirer; the film is co-written by Chris Philip and Rolfe Kanefsky.

The feature, starring Roxanne McKee (Strike Back, Game of Thrones, Dominion), Richard Fleeshman (The Ark, Call the Midwife, Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Tina Casciani (Jane the Virgin, Pandora, How I Met Your Mother), follows a woman searching for answers when her life is hacked by a mysterious person from her past, harboring a dangerous obsession.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said “This film will have audiences on the edge of their seat – rethinking their computer passwords and security codes! It’s an all too familiar theme of cybersecurity hacks, and one could see this thriller as a cautionary tale for how vulnerable we are as our lives become more consumed by A.I. and tech.”

Chris Philip commented “FilmRise is the perfect partner for this female-driven thriller franchise. It shines a light on the all-too-real possibilities we deal with today and how invisible the perpetrators can be.”