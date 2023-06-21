ZDF Licenses ‘Clean Sweep’ to BBC 4 and SBS

Drama series Clean Sweep (6 x 52’), starring Charlene McKenna (Bloodlands, Peaky Blinders, Vienna Blood), has been licensed by ZDF Studios to the U.K.’s BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, as well as to SBS TV in Australia for its SBS On Demand service.

The Irish thriller drama is produced by ShinAwil (Dancing with the Stars Ireland, Miss Scarlet and the Duke) and Canada’s Incendo (Be Mine Valentine, Terror Train).

Clean Sweep, which premiered in the U.S. on Sundance Now and on RTÉ in Ireland earlier this year, tells the story — inspired by true events — of a seemingly ordinary housewife, Shelly Mohan (Charlene McKenna), a mother of three married to a Garda detective. On the surface all seems normal, until her dark past comes back to haunt her. Shelly makes the fatal decision to kill her former partner in crime when he resurfaces and threatens to expose her, and it’s her husband who is assigned the job to find the killer.