OGM Universe Signs Deals for ‘Miracle of Love’

OGM Universe has inked deals with broadcasters in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Israel, and Bangladesh for Turkish drama Miracle of Love.

Produced by OGM Pictures, the series tells the story of a 130-year-old man, Ali Tahir, a brave commander who, after being shot in combat, is resurrected by the “Water of Life.” After that day he never ages again. In the following years he lives different lives, getting married to a series of women, who inevitably can’t handle the fact that Ali Tahir never ages. Until 2023, when he meets Harika, a young writer, who changes everything in his life.

The series stars Ebru Şahin and Birkan Sokullu.