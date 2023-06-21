Monte-Carlo TV Fest Wraps Up

An array of talent walked the red carpet at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco at the Closing Ceremony of the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival yesterday evening (June 20). The event was hosted by Ricky Whittle and Lena Situations.

The winners of the Golden Nymph Awards — selected from 18 nominated programs from 13 countries across the Fiction and News & Documentaries categories, as well as the Prince Rainier III Special Prize — received their awards in the presence of HSH Princess Charlene. Other honors were also presented including the Prix du Public in partnership with BetaSeries, the Monaco Red Cross Prize and the AMADE Prize. The Honorary Golden Nymph Award was presented to Hollywood producer and writer Howard Gordon (The X-Files, 24, Homeland, Accused).

Germany-Norway-Czech Republic crime thriller The Seed won the Golden Nymph for best creation and won the audience award. Ten Pound Poms won both best series and best actor for Warren Brown, while Marie Reuther was named best actress for her role in Danish series Chorus Girls (complete winners’ list here).

Over the past week, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival’s 62nd edition hosted four world premieres, along with four international, one European and two French premieres. In addition, 32 interactive public events took place, from screenings, to autograph signings, behind the scenes secrets and make-up sessions, allowing fans to meet with their favorite stars.