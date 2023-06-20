RTS’ Programme Awards Winners

The Royal Television Society (RTS) East Centre has announced the winners of its 2023 Program Awards. The awards were presented at a ceremony hosted by writer and comedian Karl Minns, at the Royal Arcade in Norwich, U.K. last night.

The RTS East Awards — sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University, Jarrold Training and Wensum Print — celebrate the best productions and leaders in their craft across the region, with categories including: Craft – Post Production, Craft Production, Factual – Documentary, Factual Specialist, News and Current Affairs Journalist, News and Current Affairs Story, On Screen Personality, Promotional Film and Scripted – Feature.

Across the nine categories, The Two Daughters from True Vision East and Little Dooley led the way, taking home two wins in the Factual – Documentary and On Screen Personality categories. Additional winners on the evening included BBC’s Zoie O’Brien, who took home News and Current Affairs Journalist, with News and Current Affairs Story going to Dispatches Harbar 8’s Hospital Undercover: Are Our Wards Safe.

Pictured: Brian Woods, Sian Guerra, Jermaine Blake won the RTS Award for ‘The Two Daughters’