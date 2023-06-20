BuzzFeed and Frederator to Develop ‘Chikn Nuggit’ Series

Through its Frederator Network subsidiary, Genius Brands International/Kartoon Studios and BuzzFeed are set to develop animated series Chikn Nuggit, based on the original shorts created by Kyra Kupetsky.

With over 1 billion views on social platforms, Chikn Nuggit is an online animated comedy series about a long-eared dog named Chikn Nuggit and his fast-food-named friends. The shorts have attracted fans worldwide for their sweet and surreal adventures and comedic antics.

Chikn Nuggit premiered in October 2020 on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram and has since reached over 8 million followers.

Frederator’s director of Development Isabel Schultz will head global content sales. In addition, Genius Brands’ consumer products’ division will develop the Chikn Nuggit retail program and a full IP slate in partnership with BuzzFeed Animation Lab.