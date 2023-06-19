NATPE Budapest Kicks Off

NATPE Budapest kicked off today at the InterContinental hotel in the Pest area of the Hungarian capital city. The market opened at 11 a.m., a day earlier than initially scheduled, and welcomed over 100 distribution companies exhibiting on the market floor, including pavilions for Unifrance and Spain’s ICEX, and in hotel suites. Over 400 regional buyers are in attendance.

In the afternoon, A+E Media Group hosted its content showcase at the hotel, while Sony Pictures TV held offsite screenings.

A full agenda expects participants tomorrow, with the exhibition floor open at 10 a.m. and TV2 Media Group’s Pavel Stantchev delivering a keynote in the morning. The afternoon will see the Pitch & Play! competition showcase CEE formats, while the traditional boat party on the Danube river will entertain attendees in the evening.

NATPE Budapest is running until June 22.