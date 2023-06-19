Cineflix Licenses Factual Content to CEE

Cineflix Rights has closed several international deals for factual content with Central and Eastern European broadcasters.

LNK Lithuania has acquired a number of blue-chip history documentaries and series including Battle of Alcatraz, The Far Traveller, and Secrets of the Nazi U-Boat Bases.

FTV Prima (Czech Republic) has acquired a range of series and documentaries including Close Encounters Down Under, Hitler’s American Battleground and Impossible Builds.

Canal+ has bought Holiday Homes in the Sun for their NC+ (Domo+) channel in Poland, and The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld (pictured) for their streaming platform covering the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

AMCNI CNE has acquired Beyond the Farm: Men at Work, Holiday Homes in the Sun, Hitler’s Engineers: Building The Third Reich, and Coast Guard: Mission Critical, for their Spektrum Home and Spektrum Channels across Hungary, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.