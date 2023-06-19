ATV Signs Raft of Deals

Istanbul-based ATV Distribution has signed a raft of licensing deals for its series. A Little Sunshine has been picked up in Romania, Spain, Hungary, and Macedonia; Street Birds has been licensed to Spain and Romania; Wounded Heart has been acquired by Lithuania, and For My Family has been sold to Hungary.

In Asia, Bangladesh purchased Destan and For My Family, while Kazakhstan has acquired For My Family and The Ottoman. Destan has also been acquired by Vietnam, and The Ottoman by Georgia.

In Africa, Angola and Mozambique have picked up The Ottoman, while Hercai went to Ghana, and French Speaking Africa has licensed Broken Wings.

‘’We have built up a strong catalog with a variety of drama series as a consequence of atv’s leadership in the local market for 7 consecutive years. I am happy to reflect on this success in the international arena as well and it’s a great pleasure to see that our both client and territory base is growing. We have a long-term relationship with many key players across Europe, CEE, Central Asia, and Africa. ‘’said Müge Akar, head of Sales for Europa, Asia & Africa at ATV Distribution.