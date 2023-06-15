‘Stranded on Honeymoon Island’ Travels to Germany, Portugal

Red Arrow Studios International has closed new deals with broadcasters for its new format Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

Germany’s SAT.1 and Portugal’s SIC join Australia’s Seven Network as confirmed to produce local versions of the new adventure dating format, in which couples matched by experts are marooned on a deserted island and left to fend for themselves for three weeks.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island was created by Snowman Productions, also the creator of Married at First Sight. The Copenhagen-based production company (part of Seven.One Studios and sister company to Red Arrow Studios) have set up and will manage a production hub in Southeast Asia to facilitate the year-round filming of new local versions of Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

Initially commissioned by Belgium’s VTM, the format made its on-air debut in March.