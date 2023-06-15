ATF and Ties That Bind Launch Animation Lab & Pitch

Asia TV Forum and Ties That Bind, a program for Asian-European co-productions, have partnered to launch the ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch, starting in 2023.

The Lab & Pitch is organized in partnership with the European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Southeast Asia Audio–Visual Association, and is supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA sub-program of the European Union.

The initiative will bring together selected producers with animation projects from Asia and Europe, offering an insight into the animation markets, financing, and co-production possibilities in both continents.

The Lab & Pitch will see a 5-day online prep session in autumn, followed by a second onsite lab, an open pitch, and further onsite activities with industry decision-makers in December. The aim of the training is to prepare the participants for the market launch and pitch of their projects. Onsite events will take place at the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore on December 6-8, 2023.

Accepted formats include feature-length animated films, as well as TV formats (series or mini-series) and short films in development or financing stage. The program is not open to pre-school content, with preference given to animation for youth, families, and adults.