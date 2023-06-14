Little Dot Launches ‘The Chat Show Channel’

Little Dot Studios, (an All3Media Company), is growing its digital media network with the launch of its eighth FAST channel, dedicated to interviewing the stars. The Chat Show Channel (The Talk Show Channel in the U.S.), will feature more than 2,000 film, music, comedy and sport stars and will be available from June 14 in seven territories initially including the U.K., Nordics, Netherlands, Australia, and the U.S. later this summer.

The channel will launch with 18 series of Friday Night with Jonathan Ross in partnership with Hotsauce TV and Open Mike Productions ,and 16 series of Chatty Man with Alan Carr in partnership with Open Mike Productions, featuring interviews with Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Jay-Z, among others. The channel will also be available on YouTube AVoD.

The company’s portfolio of FAST channels consists of Real Crime, Real Stories, Wonder, History Hit, Real Wild, Real Life and single series channel Don’t Tell The Bride, all of which are currently available in 20 territories and 12 platforms including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio and Amazon (FreeVee).