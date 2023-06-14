FAME Week Africa Celebrates Diversity

FAME Week Africa, to be held in Cape Town on September 3-10, will showcase the top ten LGBTQ+ entertainers on the African continent: choreographer Somizi Mhlongo, musician Toya Delazy, singer/actor Nakhane, singer/activist Titica, rapper Mx Blouse, singer/songwriter Y’akoto, cross-dresser/makeup artist Jay Boogie, rapper Dope Saint Jude, singer/songwriter Temmie Ovwasa, journalist/filmmaker Harrie Itie.

“FAME Week Africa is a transformative gathering that brings together industry professionals, artists, and enthusiasts to delve into the power of diversity in film, television, and music. Our mission is to create an environment where diverse voices are amplified, celebrated, and embraced, fostering an entertainment landscape that thrives on inclusivity,” said Martin Hiller, Portfolio director of FAME Week Africa (a RX Africa event).

FAME Week Africa will feature content sessions, music showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. Conferences and festivals will focus on the convergence of the tech, film, television, animation, and music industries. FAME Week Africa consists of the following correlated shows: MIP Africa, Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), Muziki Africa and Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa (MESA).