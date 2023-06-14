ATVC and CAPPSA Get Ready for ‘Jornadas 2023’

Jornadas Internacionales 2023, organized by the Asociación Argentina TIC, Video & Conectividad (ATVC) and the Cámara de Productores y Programadores de Señales Audiovisuales (CAPPSA), has confirmed that this year’s edition will be held on October 3-4 at the Hilton Buenos Aires Hotel.

“This event represents an opportunity to interact and create a space for collaboration among all industry players. We are ready to face, with the best expectations, this new edition of Jornadas Internacionales, and welcome the main members of our industry,” said Walter Burzaco, president of ATVC.

“We are in a moment of great challenges; a process of change that has accelerated during the last few years has begun. Therefore, it is very important to find a place to debate and share experiences”, commented Sergio Veiga, president of CAPPSA.

As usual, Jornadas Internacionales will present a wide range of products and services, in addition to its traditional academic conferences and technical talks for industry professionals.