Superights to Rep Kids Series ‘Tara Duncan’

Superights has snatched global distribution rights for animated series Tara Duncan, targeting children aged 6-9.

The 52 x 13’ series is based on the eponymous 15-volume book saga by Sophie Audouin-Mamikonian, who is producing the show with her own prodco Princess Sam Pictures. Superights will rep the series worldwide (except in mainland China).

The series follows Tara to the magical planet Otherworld, where she learns how to control her awakening powers. With the help of her dragon and her friends, theMagicGang, they play celestial polo games, resolve mysteries, rescue people, and above all, face villains. In addition to her missions, Tara leads a personal quest: to find a cure to save her grandfather, who turned himself into a dog by mistake.

The first season has already been sold to many territories, including France (Disney, Gulli), Belgium (Disney, RTBF), Finland (Nelonen), Italy (DEA Kids, Sky, Rai), Ireland (RTE), Latvia (LTV), Lithuania (LRT), Netherlands (Disney), Norway (NRK), Portugal (SIC K), Switzerland (RTS), and United Kingdom (ITVX), among several others.

Season 2, with 52 new episodes, is currently in production, with a plan to produce two additional 26’ special episodes.