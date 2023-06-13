Paramount Announces Cast for ‘NCIS: Sydney’

Paramount Australia has announced the cast of NCIS: Sydney, which is currently filming against the backdrop of the Australian harbor city.

Exclusive in Australia to Paramount+ and Network 10, this first-ever international series from the NCIS franchise sees rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific. The team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check, in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

The NCIS: Sydney team will be led by NCIS special agent Michelle Mackey played by Olivia Swann (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The River Wild) and Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey played by Todd Lasance (Without Remorse, Spartacus: War of the Damned).

NCIS: Sudney is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia, and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution.