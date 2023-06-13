Genius Brands Changes Name to Kartoon Studios

Genius Brands will be changing its name to Kartoon Studios and will transfer its listing from the Nasdaq capital market to the NYSE American exchange.

Kartoon Studios is expected to commence trading on the NYSE exchange when markets open on June 26. The company also reported that Stan Lee, via animation, will ring the opening bell of the NYSE on that day.

The company, through its interest in Stan Lee Universe, controls the name, likeness, signature, consumer product licensing, and post-Marvel IP, of Stan Lee, which it has commenced to bring to market beginning with a 20-year license to Marvel and the Walt Disney Company, and a branding initiative commemorating Stan’s 100th anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2023.