‘Alone: Australia’ is Most Watched Series on SBS

A+E Networks has announced that Alone: Australia is now the most watched SBS-commissioned series in the network’s history, averaging over 1 million viewers per episode on linear TV and On Demand.

Produced locally by ITV Australia, 12-episode Alone is a self-shot survival competition format that finds contestants dropped into the remote wilderness, where each must survive entirely alone.

Channel 4 also ordered a U.K. iteration of the format earlier in 2022, to be produced by The Garden and released later this year. In addition, the format has enjoyed seven seasons in Denmark, winning the TV Prisen Awards for Best Reality Program in 2020, and boasts successful franchises in Norway and Sweden.

Alone debuted on The HISTORY Channel in the U.S. in 2015, with a tenth season premiering June 2023.