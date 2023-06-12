MIA 2023 to Host Green Film Lab Workshop

MIA International Audiovisual Market has slated a Green Film Lab workshop (the third of this year) on the tail end of the market’s ninth edition, running October 9-15, 2023, in Rome. The workshop will take place on October 13-15.

Green Film Lab promotes environmentally sustainable practices in audiovisual production and guides professionals on how to apply a green protocol and get a certification through workshops held in different European regions, in collaboration with film institutions and funds.

MIA is partnering with TorinoFilmLab, National Museum of Cinema, Green Film, and Trentino Film Commission to host the event, which is open to 24 participants among industry professionals, fund, film commissions and institutions delegates, as well as to professionals working in sustainability.

Thanks to its long-lasting collaboration with Green Film, MIA has been a certified sustainable event since 2019.