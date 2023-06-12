FilmRise Acquires ‘Truthseekers’

FilmRise has acquired the North American AVoD and FAST rights to all twelve episodes of the first season of Truthseekers from Big Media.

The historical docuseries looks at some of the most iconic and enduring mysteries the world has known. Led by archaeologists, historians, and behavioral scientists, each episode uncovers subjects such as The Holy Grail, The Great Pyramids of Giza, Atlantis, and The Bermuda Triangle, among others.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions of FilmRise, said about the deal, “This compelling docuseries features mysteries that are revealed by a team of experts in multiple fields of exploration and understanding. It uniquely pairs the always popular true-crime genre with history and mystery which we know will be irresistible to streaming audiences.”

The deal was negotiated by Einhorn and Danny Wilk at Big Media.