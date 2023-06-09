Secuoya Transforms Shareholder Structure

Raúl Berdonés and Pablo Jimeno, executive chair and CEO, respectively, of Grupo Secuoya, have announced a takeover bid to acquire a majority stake in the content company. Specifically, the founders of the group are announcing a takeover bid for 55 percent of share capital, in addition to their current take of 25 percent.

Alongside this transformation of the shareholder structure, the company will soon announce the group’s business strategy for the coming years.

Grupo Secuoya currently operates in four markets: the U.S., Latin America, the Middle East and Europe; with facilities in Los Angeles, Miami, Mexico City, Bogota, Lima, Santiago de Chile, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Madrid. David Martínez, Alfredo Pérez de Albéniz and Eduardo Campoy lead the creative areas of the studio — Unscripted, Film and Fiction — in addition to the Stories department, headed by Eduardo Galdo. Production Services and Commercial & Distribution are led by Sergio Pizzolante’s team in Miami.