Pat Robertson: 1930-2023. A Recollection

After finishing an interview with Rev. Pat Robertson for VideoAge‘s January 1983 edition, I was invited by his son Tim to have lunch with a group of his Christian Broadcasting Network executives in a nearby diner in Virginia Beach, Va. When the food arrived, I was first to dig in, starving as I was after a long interview. As I was starting to eat, Tim intoned, “let’s pray.” Calmly I lowered my fork, bowed my head and held the hands of both men on my sides.

Marion Gordon (Pat) Robertson, a Yale Law graduate, son of a U.S. senator, and founder of CBN (1961), died on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Virginia Beach. He was 93 years old.

In 1988, Robertson ran for the U.S. presidency, but lost the Republican nomination to George H.W. Bush.

The 1983 VideoAge interview was well appreciated inside CBN, at that time covering 170 countries, but received some criticism because the front cover photo of Robertson showed the Reverend’s hair parted on the left, when in reality the partition was on the right. VideoAge‘s art director had inadvertently slipped the photo.

Nonetheless, CBN became a good supporter of VideoAge, support that continued after CBN purchased production and distribution company MTM in 1993. (By Dom Serafini)