‘Dapat Totoo’ Campaign Wins Broadcasting Award

GMA Network’s Eleksyon 2022 digital campaign ‘Dapat Totoo’ won the Innovation Award for Online Election Campaign – Philippines at the inaugural Asia Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2023 held last June 8 in Singapore.

Produced by GMA Integrated News and GMA Public Affairs, ‘Dapat Totoo’ was designed to inform and engage readers and users on multiple online platforms in support of GMA’s coverage of the 2022 national and local elections.

The digital campaign included GMA’s Eleksyon 2022 quiz filter, the first augmented reality quiz filter produced in partnership with GMA News Media. The filter enabled users to answer election-themed questions and share the results on social media.

In addition, GMA Integrated News and GMA Public Affairs collaborated with several personalities, including Tiktok influencer Ychan Laurenz, to reach young voters and educate them on their voting rights. They also launched various election-related TikTok challenges to further tap and involve Gen Z audiences.

The campaign also featured the ‘Dapat Totoo’ Lectures, a series of webinars for college students that tackled the deep dives on spotting misinformation and becoming citizen journalists.

The ‘Dapat Totoo’ campaign garnered 36.7 million views and over 800,000 interactions across social media platforms.

Pictured: GMA Network’s Oliver Victor B. Amoroso (center) and Aileen Rae Perez with Asia-Pacific Broadcasting’s Tim Charlton (right).