CAKE Inks Deal with Sky for ‘Super Sema’

CAKE has secured a deal with Sky in the U.K. for three series of African animated superhero series Super Sema.

Produced by London-Nairobi-based female-led studio Kukua and executive produced by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, Us), Super Sema will launch in the U.K. in August 2023 and will be available on Sky Kids and on the Sky Kids app.

The Super Sema series follows 10-year-old African superhero Sema, who believes that STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) and kid power can change the world. With her twin brother MB and best friends Aziza, Noah, and Makeba, Sema’s science-and-tech-fuelled adventures pit her against a villainous A.I. robot determined to take over her world with his bungling mini-bot army. Through her adventures, Sema learns that with self-love, determination, creativity and a helping hand from science and technology, anything is possible.

The franchise launched as a YouTube Originals series in 2021.