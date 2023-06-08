Blink49 Partners with Transatlantic Literary Agency

Blink49 Studios has partnered with literary management company Transatlantic to develop and produce original content for the international marketplace.

The partnership gives Blink49 access to Transatlantic’s roster of over 800 authors and IP to develop and produce original projects using Blink49’s studio, production and distribution infrastructure. Blink49 and Transatlantic will serve as co-producers on all projects developed and produced through the deal. Blink49 and Fifth Season will have a first look for international distribution rights.

“We’re so excited to partner with Samantha Haywood, Laura Cameron and the fabulous team at Transatlantic Agency. They represent some of the best-selling authors and storytellers working in Canada, the US and internationally,” commented John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios.

Transatlantic literary agency represents authors such as Khaled Hosseini, Iain Reid, Marissa Stapley, Naben Ruthnum, Katherena Vermette, and Amy Stuart, among many others.

Blink49 Studios is a content venture with Fifth Season as its anchor investor and lead strategic partner.