Beta Film to Rep New Ukraininian War Drama Co-Pro

Beta Film, ZDFneo and France Télévisions are joining forces on Ukrainian war drama In Her Car. Principal photography for the road drama series set during the early days of the war in Ukraine is underway on confidential locations in and around Kiev, Ukraine.

The series was initiated by showrunner Eugen Tunik and Kiev-based Starlight Media, with studio Gaumont securing international financing and co-production alliances.

Set in Kiev after the February 2022 Russian invasion, each episode of In Her Car (10 x 25’) follows local therapist Lydia (Anastasia Karpenko) shuttling a different person to safety. Told from inside the protagonist’s car, the series will explore different tales of resilience and civic responsibility.

Beta Film handles international sales.