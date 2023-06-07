Lynching Licht at CNN

CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht has been ousted after being blamed for the news network’s woes: low ratings, low morale, failing leadership, poor programming decisions, Trump interview fall out, and interference from corporate brass.

Licht took over CNN a little over a year ago, when Warner Bros. was acquired by Discovery, replacing Jeff Zucker.

The network’s news staff, which tends to lean on the political left, became concerned with Warner’s boss David Zaslav, who wanted to distinguish CNN from “advocacy networks.” The town hall interview with former president Donald Trump was particularly criticized because it was broadcast live instead of being pre-taped in order to be edited appropriately.

On his part, Licht had criticized CNN in an interview with Atlantic Monthly, which resulted in a bombshell profile on June 2.

Licht is stepping down and will be replaced for an interim period by longtime CNN executive Amy Entelis.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery