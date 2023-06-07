‘Gender Transformation’ Doc to Debut on EpochTV

Feature docudrama Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities by directors Tobias Elvhage and Liza Morberg will debut to worldwide audiences on streaming platform Epoch TV on June 19. The film will also have its theatrical premiere at the Manhattan Film Festival in New York City on June 16.

Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities examines the topic of transgenderism and youth, exploring the roles played by the education system, the medical and pharmaceutical industries, the financial interests behind the transgender movement, and the societal and political mechanisms at work.

The film follows the journeys of several transgender young people and their families. The docudrama will reveal what actually happens to some youth who started the process to change their gender and the implications involved.