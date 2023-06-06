Up the Ladder: Allied, Wonderworld

Allied Global Marketing has promoted Erin Corbett to executive vice president of Global Partnership Marketing. Corbett, based in Los Angeles, launched the Partnership Marketing division at Allied in 2010, and most recently expanded the team to London, offering clients global outreach. Prior to joining Allied, Corbett’s experience included senior marketing roles at Disney, Warner Bros. Studios, Harrah’s Entertainment and Imagi Animation Studios.

Newly launched production and distribution company Wonderworld.Fun has appointed Emilie Pasquet as vice president of Distribution & Co-Production. Pasquet joins the new company with a track record in programming and production, having worked for companies such as Studio RedFrog, Bejuba! Entertainment, Mondo TV, and BRB Internacional. Pasquet will head international sales and grow the catalog through acquisitions and co-productions together with CEO Mevelyn Noriega.