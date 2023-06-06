SPI Expands in Poland with Vectra

SPI International’s streaming service FilmBox+ is expanding in Europe by integrating with Polish cable operator Vectra.

Vectra customers can now have access to FilmBox+ series, movies and live channels on various devices. The new service is available to all individual Vectra customers, both in packages and as an a la carte subscription service.

FilmBox+ features series, movies, thematic programming and live TV channels from SPI International and the Kino Polska Group portfolio. Among the original Kino Polska productions showcased by FilmBox+ are dating show Naked Attraction Poland and romcom Not with Me. Users can access live streaming content from the FilmBox family of channels, Kino Polska, Stopklatka and Zoom TV, among others.

Vectra Group subscribers can access the FilmBox+ service on TV Smart 4K BOX and TV Smart 4K BOX PVR set-top boxes, PCs or any other device that supports the FilmBox+ application.