MIP Cancun Launches FAST Summit

MIP Cancun has announced the launch of FAST & Global: Americas Summit, focused on the explosion in FAST channels and programming offers across Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic and Canada.

The summit will be staged within the 10th anniversary edition of MIP Cancun at the Moon Palace Hotel in Cancun, Mexico, in a special pre-market day on Tuesday, November 14, ahead of the regular market and matchmaking event to be held on November 15-17, 2023.

The summit will mirror the format of MIPTV’s debut international FAST & Global summit, which drew a 500-strong audience and positive response from attendees in April.

The November Summit will feature insights on how to program and distribute fast channels from key fast channel experts across the Americas, as well as from specialists from the world of free advertising-supported streaming in back-to-back presentations and panels, this time focusing on the opportunities for content producers, IP rightsholders, buyers and commissioners across the Americas.

Launched in 2013, and celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, MIP Cancun is set to welcome back a community of up to 1,000 delegates from over 40 countries, spanning buyers, producers and distributors from global studios and major players internationally and from across the Americas.