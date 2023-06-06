Media Ranch Sends ‘Round Table’ to Europe

Media Ranch has signed a series of option deals for Europe and North America. Korean singing game format Round Table, from Wonwoo Park, was optioned in Belgium, Italy, and The Netherlands by Fremantle and in Germany by Tower Productions.

Additionally, two other Media Ranch original formats were optioned in the U.S. DIGA Studios picked up Blend & Build. Created by Amélie Tintin, the new renovation program features houses built for blended families.

Culture House optioned Hang Sesh by TV star Tristan D. Lalla. The format follows a group of young black men trying to tap into their inner “Martha Stewart” to elevate each other and learn necessary life skills. Media Ranch’s head of content and storytelling, Philip Kalin-Hajdu, will lead development with Michael Smiroldo at DIGA Studios, and Jaimie Woo and Carri Twigg at Culture House.