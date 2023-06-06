FilmRise Acquires Western ‘Sanctified’

FilmRise has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the historical fiction western Sanctified. The film, set in 1890s North Dakota, follows an unexpected friendship between a nun and an outlaw as they rely on each other to survive a dangerous voyage across the American frontier.

Max Einhorn, FilmRise’s SVP Acquisitions & Co-Productions, stated, “Westerns are a classic, evergreen genre that audiences continue to enjoy, whether it’s a black and white classic like ‘The Rifleman,’ a spaghetti western or a historically accurate feature. We are excited to add this film to our repertoire. We are certain our audience will enjoy this film.”

The film revolves around a cynical outlaw, Weston (Daniel Bielinski), who is betrayed by his gang and left for dead in the Badlands. He is picked up by Hildegard (Tiffany Cornwell), a Catholic nun who nurses him back to health in exchange for his guidance through the Badlands to a church in Williston. As they make their dangerous journey, the nun and the outlaw must learn to work together… or they will perish in the dust.