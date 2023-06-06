‘Contra’ Video Game Franchise Celebrates 35 Years

Konami Cross Media NY is launching a new line of merchandise to celebrate the 35th anniversary of popular video game Contra.

Among the consumer product partners are publisher Udon Entertainment, performance drink company G Fuel, and coin company APMEX. These companies are all developing new products in an on-going effort to celebrate Contra’s special anniversary.

G Fuel will introduce a new Contra-inspired flavor packaged in a collector’s box, Udon is developing an artbook celebrating the Contra universe across the years and the game’s many titles, while APMEX will create a commemorative coin collection that will be available starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

Debuting in 1987, Contra features two elite commandos, Bill Rizer and Lance Bean, who battle aliens trying to save mankind. The game became globally renowned for its high-octane side-scrolling action and co-op gameplay.