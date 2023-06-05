Up the Ladder: 88 Pictures, Fremantle

• Indian animation studio 88 Pictures — the company behind Trollhunters Trilogy, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Gremlins — is opening its first international office in Toronto. To spearhead the new venture, the studio has announced three key hires: Sabrina Riegel, Global head of Look (Shrek, Madagascar, How to Train your Dragon), Nol Meyer, Global head of Previz and Layout (Shrek, Madagascar, Megamind), and Jean Claude Nouchy, Digital FX supervisor (Spirit, Aquaman II).

• Fremantle has appointed Kit Yow as the new vice president of Sales across Asia. Based in Singapore, Yow will report to Haryaty Rahman, who was promoted to EVP Sales, Asia at the end of last year. Yow was most recently the VP of Sales at All3Media International.