Hollywood Directors’ Tentative Deal

The directors’ union, DGA, has reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood’s major studios and streamers, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The three-year deal calls for wage increases, higher streaming royalties, and an acknowledgement that AI can’t replace union members.

The agreement will benefit DGA’s 19,000 members and will include a five percent wage increase in the first year, four percent in the second year, and 3.5 percent in its third year. Plus, foreign residuals for the largest streaming platforms will increase 76 percent.

The tentative pact is set to be submitted for approval at a board meeting tomorrow. VideoAge‘s Water Cooler will report on the final agreement in its Thursday feature.