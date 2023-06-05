Gusto Expands in Australia

International food channel Gusto TV is now available as a FAST channel on Fetch TV, a streaming service based in Sydney, Australia.

“Sharing innovative food content is what drives us at Gusto TV, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with Fetch TV,” said Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media.

Gusto TV will provide Fetch subscribers access to a culturally diverse lineup of culinary content on demand, on TV and on the Fetch Mobi app.

“We are excited to partner with Gusto TV to deliver sought-after, high-quality food content to Australian audiences,” said Sam Hall, chief content and commercial officer of Fetch TV. “We are confident that Fetch subscribers will be delighted about this new addition to the platform and quickly fall in love with the channel’s incredible content.”