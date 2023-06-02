Kartoon Channel! And Powerkids Partner In India

Genius Brands International has partnered with Powerkids Entertainment to launch new co-branded kid’s channel Powerkids Kartoon Channel! across India and South Asia.

The new channel offers content in both English and Hindi, across digital platforms throughout the region, featuring select content from the Powerkids and Genius Brands’ catalogs, including popular children’s shows such as Shaq’s Garage, Akira and Mowgli, Roblox Rumble, The Jungle Book, Lassie, Sunny Bunnies, among others.

“We are excited to partner with Genius Brands to bring our expertise in creating and distributing high-quality children’s content to South Asia,” said Manoj Mishra, CEO of Powerkids Entertainment. “This collaboration combines the content resources of both companies thereby delivering a stand-out entertainment experience and will enable us to reach a wider audience and inspire a new generation of learners and thinkers.”

“Our partnership with Powerkids delivers an outstanding kids and family entertainment destination, bringing world-class programming to India, including Genius Brand’s originals. We anticipate the quality of content being delivered will be very compelling to platform partners in driving audience engagement and revenues. This valued partnership continues Kartoon Channel!’s growth across Asia,” stated president of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide Paul Robinson.