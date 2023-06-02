Globo Partners with Disney on Brazilian Movies

Globo and Disney have signed an agreement for the co-production of Brazilian films. The deal will result in the production of four feature films, which will be released, one per year, in theaters, with a second simultaneous exhibition window both on Globoplay and on one of the Disney streaming services available in Brazil (Disney+ and Star+). The agreement will be submitted to the evaluation of Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the body responsible for guaranteeing free competition in the Brazilian market.

“Brazilian content is the core element of Globoplay’s offer. This brand new partnership with Disney enhances the reach of this content by allowing, on the one hand, the films included in the agreement to reach other territories covered by Disney+ and Star+; and, on the other hand, the exhibition window in movie theaters to be reinforced by the marketing and distribution efforts of the two partners. Both the consumers and creators win”, said Erick Brêtas, Globo’s chief Digital & Pay TV Channels officer.

“We are very excited about this new partnership with Globo and to offer fans an exciting new journey of entertainment. Local content is one of the foundations of our strategy and this agreement will bring even more relevant content to our audience, showing the world the quality of Brazilian productions,” added Renato D’Angelo, general manager of The Walt Disney Company Brazil.