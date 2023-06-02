ABS-CBN’s ‘Cattleya Killer’ Debuts on Prime Video

ABS-CBN International Production’s psychological thriller series Cattleya Killer, starring Arjo Atayde, debuted at number one on Amazon Prime Video Philippines on June 1.

Cattleya Killer is a six-episode series adapted from the 1996 Star Cinema film Sa Aking Mga Kamay. The story unfolds when a young woman’s body is found with a Cattleya flower, which is a signature style of a serial killer in Manila. As the police force becomes baffled with the investigation, agent Anton Dela Rosa (Arjo Atayde) — son of Joven Dela Rosa (Christopher de Leon), the cop that solved the case three decades earlier — becomes the primary suspect.

Cattleya Killer also stars Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jake Cuenca, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, Jojit Lorenzo, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Lito Pimentel, among others.