‘Spellbound’ Gets Season 2 Renewal

Cottonwood Media has announced that season two of the live-action tween series Spellbound has been greenlit.

While season one begins its international roll-out across multiple networks and streamers later this year, filming of season two begins this August with thirteen new episodes. The new season is produced by Cottonwood Media in co-production with ZDF, ZDF Studios and Opéra national de Paris.

Spellbound follows the adventures of American teenager Cece Parker Jones who relocates to France to study dance at the Paris Opera Ballet School, only to discover she is also a ‘Wizen’, a witch with untapped potential, and has to navigate the challenges of her new life — balancing friendship, romance, dance, as well as her new found powers.

Spellbound is inspired by series Find Me in Paris, created by the same original executive producers and showrunners Jill Girling and Lori Mather.