Big Media Secures Pre-Sales for ‘Hitler’s Secret Mission’

Non-fiction content producer and distributor Big Media has started production on new investigative series Hitler’s Secret Missions.

The 6 x 60′ series offers a thorough investigation into six missions ordered by Hitler as he set out to control the fate of Europe and determine the course of World War II and its final outcome. The series will recreate these covert military actions, all of which were high risk and had completely different outcomes. Two were successful, including Hitler’s plot to get Mussolini released from prison; one was abandoned; and three failed, including plots to kidnap the Duke of Windsor and Pope Pius XII. t archives of the Vatican, these stories can finally be told.

A raft of global pre-sales for the series has already been completed. Canal+ has licensed Hitler’s Secret Missions for its channel Planete for France and French-speaking territories, Syndicato has licensed the rights for North America, and TV JOJ, which is also a co-producer on the series, has rights for Slovakia. Off the Fence has acquired rights for the rest of the world.