Abacaus Media Inks Raft of CEE Sales

U.K.-based Abacus Media Rights has sold 740 hours of content across multiple genres to broadcasters and platforms throughout CEE.

Companies including HBO Europe, Viasat World, Pickbox, Dox TV, AMC Networks, HRT and Kino Polska have acquired a varied line-up of non-fiction titles such as Bankrupt Billionaire, The Frontier, Hitler’s Secret Sex Life, Vikings: The Rise and Fall, The Queens That Changed The World, Life in Colour with David Attenborough, Bloodline Detectives S3 and multiple seasons of Outback Truckers, as well as scripted series such as The Syndicate, Maxine, Deadline and Trickster.

Abacus Media Rights’ head of Sales Hana Palmer commented: “We are really pleased to see so much of our content heading to many of the biggest platforms and broadcasters throughout the CEE region. AMR’s extensive slate of programming continues to grow with acquisitions from leading producers across multiple non-fiction genres from history to the arts and high-end travel documentaries, as well as true crime. Additionally, our award-winning fiction line-up is also proving to be extremely popular with CEE buyers.”