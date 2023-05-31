Telefilms to Distribute Cannes Fest Winner ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Argentina’s Telefilms has announced that it will be the exclusive Latin American distributor of the Palme d’Or 2023 winner Anatomy of a Fall, as well as of The Pot-au-Feu, the winner for Best Director (Trần Anh Hùng).

This marks the second consecutive year that Telefilms has snatched the rights to the winner of the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival (Triangle of Sadness in 2022).

Telefilms also distributes in all Latin America the feature films that won the Academy Award for Best Picture in the past two years (CODA, and multi-award winning Everything Everywhere All At Once).

The Buenos Aires-based company, headed by Tomas Darcyl and Ricardo Costianovsky, has been operating in LatAm content distribution for over 60 years.